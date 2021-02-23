LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spirit Airlines will soon be taking off from Louisville's Muhammad Ali International airport, officials announced Tuesday.
Starting May 27, the airline will offer daily nonstop flights to Fort Lauderdale, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Orlando. Spirit says it focuses on more convenience and lower airfares for travelers.
Leaders say the announcement is a big deal, as the airport tries to bounce back from the pandemic.
"I think with COVID the whole industry is trying to find underserved markets and unserved markets and things that can really work and be profitable," said Anthony Gilmer, the airport's director of marketing and air service development.
"Louisville is a really good market for the airlines. Every airline that is here is profitable. So at a time like this, we kind of shine on a national scale as a good opportunity for airlines like Spirit."
The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport now offers 34 direct flights and destinations.
