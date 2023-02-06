LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Two additional Louisville coffee shop chains violated U.S. labor law by allowing managers to share in tips meant for rank-and-file workers, resulting in hundreds of thousands of dollars in back-wages and damages, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
Please & Thank You LLC and Sunergos Coffee Ltd. Co. LLC “illegally allowed managers to keep a portion of the tips earned by workers,” according to a statement Monday from the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division.
The department’s investigation into Sunergos and Please & Thank You follows a similar action against Heine Bros., the biggest locally owned coffee chain, in December.
The government recovered $108,705 in back wages and damages for 55 Please & Thank You employees and $79,715 in back wages and damages for 70 Sunergos workers, according to the statement.
The department said last month that it recovered $300,000 in back-wages and damages for 492 Heine Brothers employees.
Sunergos and Please & Thank You allowed store managers to participate in tip pools, a violation of the federal Fair Labor Standards Act, according to the department.
“Federal law protects earned tips to make sure they are paid to the workers who received them for their good service,” Karen Garnett-Civils, the DOL’s Wage and Hour District Director in Louisville, said in the statement. “Employers must follow the required criteria for operating tip pools or face costly consequences.”
Representatives of Sunergos and Please & Thank You did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
In a statement late last year, Heine Bros. the problem had to do with a historical practice of store managers working in place of baristas when needed.
“(W)e want to be clear that Heine Bros. store managers never took tips that would have otherwise gone to the baristas with whom they were working the espresso bar shift,” the company said. “If the store manager was not working that espresso bar shift, another barista would have been part of the team working the shift.”
Current or former Sunergos, Please & Thank You and Heine Bros. can use the Department of Labor’s search tool to see if they are owed back wages collected by the government.