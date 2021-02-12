LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new café with a little old-time charm has opened in the middle of Louisville's Russell neighborhood.
A grand opening was held Friday for Top Hat Café on West Muhammad Ali Boulevard, near 13th Street.
It's part of the Vision Russell project -- an effort to revitalize the area.
The grab-and-go business is in the Old Walnut Street complex, which is a mixed-use commercial development that is eventually supposed to include a theater.
"There's been a part of this community that's been stripped away," said Kevin Fields, president of the Louisville Central Community Center. "It's called business and commerce. We've got residential housing, but we don't have enough amenities. This is another diamond in the rough. This Top Hat beverage station is bringing people together for fellowship, for business networking and for commerce."
The restaurant is named after the Top Hat Lounge, which was located in that area many years ago.
The new café has the bar from the original business.
