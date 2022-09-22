LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Topgolf plans to hire 500 employees before it opens its first Kentucky location later this year near Oxmoor Center in Louisville.
The available positions range from servers to cooks to managers, sales and golf instruction positions.
"I think it's great for the local economy," said Gerard Heitz, a local golfer.
"The jobs thing is huge, especially for younger people," added Jorge Lanz, another Louisville player.
The three-story golf-entertainment complex sits at the old Sears wing of Oxmoor Center. It will include a driving range with more than 100 climate-controlled hitting bays as well as a bar, dining area and roof terrace. Each bay has clubs and electronically-tracked golf balls and automatically scored drives so that everyone from beginners to avid golfers can enjoy the games.
The facility costs about $18.6 million to build, and from the landscaping to work inside the building, crews are getting everything together for the grand opening and customers.
Emily Ruble, who lives across the street, is looking forward to her first visit to Topgolf.
"I'm excited to try it for the first time," she said. "It's something that you can do when people are in town, because they're not everywhere."
Topgolf plans to start interviewing for those jobs Monday. To apply, click here.
