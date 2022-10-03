LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Topgolf is officially taking flight in Louisville this week.
The three-story golf-entertainment complex is preparing for players, parties and even pop-ups in Louisville.
"I've been playing for over 20 years now," said Louisville resident Donald Robinson Jr.
Robinson is a self-proclaimed weekend golfer, but he’s not against taking a few swings during the week.
"If I can play during the week, I can but it has to be after five after I get off," said Robinson.
That’s why Robinson loves Topgolf.
"I have a Topgolf app and wherever I go, it identifies where Topgolf is located," he said. "I hit the app and it gives me directions to the facility."
And now, the app includes Topgolf at Oxmoor Center.
"This is our second week in town," said Hollie Patierno, director of operations at Topgolf Louisville. "So we're hiring over 500 people."
On Monday, Topgolf officially started hiring for the three-story golf-entertainment complex in the old Sears wing of Oxmoor Center.
"We are hiring now and then training kicks off at the end of the month," said Patierno.
Patierno says people who are interested can apply online.
"And within 24 hours, we're going to send them a text message that says, hey, we'd love for you to come out and join us at one of our hiring events that will take place here," she explained.
Topfolf has also started selling and scheduling events.
"So we offer events anywhere from 12 to really 800 people," Patierno said. "So a lot of socials, we have lots of inquiries coming in can I host my holiday party with you?"
"I'm really excited about TopGolf coming to Louisville," said Robinson.
Robinson says TopGolf will give him a chance to spend more time with his wife and children.
"You can go out, have a good time, hit some golf balls, have some great food and just have a good time with friends and family," said Robinson.
Right now, there's no firm date for the grand opening, but a spokesperson for TopGolf expects to be open for business before the holiday season.
To apply for a job at TopGolf, click here.
