LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Trellis Brewing plans to open a 7,500-square-foot brewery and taproom in the old Merchant's Ice Tower building on Logan Street in Louisville's Smoketown neighborhood.
The brewery announced Monday that all its permits were approved, and construction is underway.
"We look forward to being a welcoming space for everyone from beer nerd to beer curious - and we'll have plenty of options for non-beer drinkers as well," Kyle Jahn, co-founder of Trellis Brewing, said in a news release Monday. "Getting the construction approvals was the final step we needed before moving forward with the brewery. And now we’re one step closer to enjoying a beverage there."
Trellis said the new facility will brew 1,000 barrels per year and feature indoor seating for about 100 people in addition to an outdoor space.
The brewery will partner with South Fork Malthouse in Cynthiana, Kentucky, for its wheat.
"We are thrilled to bring our vision of a neighborhood brewery to life in Smoketown," co-founder Ryan Reed said in a news release Monday. "That vision also includes twenty new jobs for the neighborhood - we can't wait to share our passion for great beer with the community."
The new brewery is scheduled to open later this year.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.