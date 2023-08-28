LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Utilities workers voted to authorize a strike, announced by the union representing the workers on Monday.
IBEW Local 2100 represents around 60 Kentucky Utilities workers including linemen, meter readers and clerks.
"This strike authorization vote sends a clear message to Kentucky Utilities that it needs to treat its employees with dignity and respect and start bargaining in good faith," Local 2100 business manager Alex Vibbet said in a statement.
The union claims the utility company owned by LG&E and KU Energy treats union workers differently than non-union employees and pays them less for doing the same work. The union filed for unfair labor practice charges against Kentucky Utilities for intimidation, threats of layoffs and termination of health benefits.
"We pride ourselves on treating all of our employees fairly and equitably -- union or non-union," Chris Whelan, Vice President of Corporate Communications for LG&E and KU, said in a statement. "We have been negotiating in good faith with the KU IBEW since late July on a general wage increase and have not stalled negotiations nor engaged in any unfair labor practices. We put forth an offer that is fair and reasonable for these employees, the company and our customers. We certainly hope that we can come to a mutually beneficial resolution. However, if the union decides to strike, we are fully prepared to continue serving our customers safely and reliably."
Whelan said a full contract negotiation will occur next year.
"It's not right that non-union workers doing the exact same work for the same company get paid more," Vibbert said. "KU needs to treat all its employees the same, regardless of their union status. Our workers provide a crucial public service for communities across Kentucky and Virginia, and they deserve to be treated as the serious professionals they are."
