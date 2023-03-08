LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In honor of International Women's Day, United Parcel Service (UPS) held a celebration to commemorate 100 years since the first woman was hired at the company.
On Wednesday morning, a group gathered at the hangar on Grade Lane to celebrate the 1923 hiring of Jessie Bell. Bell worked as a clerk-stenographer in UPS's Los Angeles office for 31 years, blazing the way for future women working at UPS, such as current CEO, Carol B. Tomé.
Two women, Lornna Ruble, Aircraft Maintenance and Engineering Manager, and Erika Kuhn, Director of Powerplant Engineering, gave their perspectives about being women leaders at work and in the community, hoping to inspire a new generation of women leaders.
Today at UPS, women make up one-third of C-suite executives, and 46 percent of the board.
The UPS Foundation donated $3.3 million last year in support of women globally.
UPS said in a news release it hopes to have 30 percent of women in full-time positions worldwide by 2025.
