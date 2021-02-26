LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The pandemic left many people without a job, but now UPS says it wants to help fill that gap.
The logistics giant says it needs more workers, as the shipping volume continues to soar. That's why it's hosting a hiring blitz on Saturday, March 6.
To handle the expected volume of applicants, UPS is taking online applications for package handlers at UPSJobsKY.com. Applicants can also select a virtual interview spot. Interview times are expected to fill quickly.
Starting pay is $14.50 an hour. Employees on certain shifts will also get a $300 weekly attendance bonus.
