LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ellie Diagnostics, a Texas-based veterinary laboratory, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at its Louisville location.
Louisville will now serve as a national hub for the Dallas-based company that's expected to bring 100 full-time jobs to the area. Those jobs include licensed veterinary techs, laboratory techs and medical transcriptionists.
Thursday's ceremony at the 33,000-square-foot facility located at 5111 Commerce Crossing Drive was attended by Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman.
According to a news release, Ellie Diagnostics provides "comprehensive testing, such as chemistry, hematology, parasitology, coagulation, microbiology, cytology, histopathology, endocrinology and serology."
Mark Decourcy, the founder and CEO, said Louisville's proximity to the airport was a big factor in the decision to locate its national hub here.
"We love the place and the people, first and foremost," Decourcy said. "Also, the UPS World Port Hub is right down the street, it allows us to get lab results back to vet clinics within just a few hours of when they draw the blood."
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear welcomed the company to the state in a news release in February.
"Companies continue to recognize the many advantages of locating in the commonwealth, including our ideal geographic location, strong logistics and distribution presence, talented workforce and low cost of doing business," he said.
Coleman echoed the governor's comments during Thursday's ribbon-cutting ceremony.
"Companies are picking us to be their flagship operations — or as Ford did, re-revitalize the entire auto industry — right here in Kentucky," she said.
The lab offers an online portal for test results, complementary supplies, as well as personalized customer service and reports to help pet owners understand test results.
