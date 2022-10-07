LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular brunch spot is now officially open in New Albany.
The celebration for the new Wild Eggs at 223 West Fifth Street in New Albany started Friday at 11 a.m., although the location has been serving customers since Monday. It's in the old Daisy's Cafeteria, near the Sherman Minton Bridge.
Wild Eggs says opening a location in New Albany was a no brainer after listening to guests. The company says this is the fifth Wild Eggs to open in Indiana, and the 15th restaurant overall.
The restaurant is open daily for breakfast and lunch from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 pm weekdays, and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends.
