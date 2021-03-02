LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Woodford Reserve's commemorative Kentucky Derby bottle will feature the the same artist for the second year.
The watercolor painting on the front of the bottle by Louisville artist Richard Sullivan features horses thundering down the stretch at Churchill Downs. It was designed to compliment the Derby bottle he did last year.
"The Kentucky Derby is resplendent with color, pageantry, and pure athleticism -- and I wanted to capture that in my artwork," said Sullivan.
Sullivan is a former pro athlete that was drafted by the Braves in the 11th round as a junior in 2008. He played six years of minor league baseball before finishing his art degree. His work is featured across country including at The Atlanta Braves Truist Park, Mercedes Benz Stadium, and the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
The Woodford Reserve Derby bottle has been an annual collector's item since 1999. The one-liter bottles retail for $49.99.
Kentucky Derby 147 is scheduled for May 1, 2021 at Churchill Downs. Pandemic precautions will be in place with limited crowd size, social distancing and face masks.
