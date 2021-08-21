LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In a penalty kick shoot-out, Racing Louisville became the first Women's Cup champions — and plenty of area businesses felt like winners too.
"We're a great spot to go to the game, we're a quarter-mile away," said Ten20 Craft Brewery General Manager Jonathon Weightman. "So, we generally fill up the whole space for both for Racing FC and Louisville City matches as well. So, we're always happy to have more matches and then more people to see our space and the city as well."
Weightman says a crowd of Chicago Red Stars fans came in on game days, with some customers sporting Paris and Munich team jerseys as well.
Ten20 and Hog Father's Pizza Shop are just some of the businesses that were ready to welcome the international tournament to Louisville.
While regular games certainly boost business for many, this international tournament has brought in a new pool of customers.
Hog Father advertised special sales for the games to welcome visitors and even painted a mural for the tournament along its wall.
Restaurants are now looking forward to the future with the new stadium.
"There's stuff we haven't even imagined that's going to happen in the stadium, so it is a huge economic generator for Butchertown and Louisville," said Andy Blieden, a partner of Hog Father.
Louisville Tourism expected $3.6 million in economic revenue over the week.
