LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lynn Family Stadium went international on Wednesday as it welcomed two European Teams for the first-ever Women’s Cup.
It was a double-header with four teams represented in Wednesday's matchup — Paris, Munich, Chicago and Louisville.
“I can go to two games in one night, why wouldn't I go is kind of the way that I look at it,” said Libby Grygar, who is visiting from Minneapolis. “I was super excited to actually be able to come to the city and experience a game. I have heard great things from other people, to be with the fans and be with the supporters and cheer on some good soccer.”
Paris Saint-Germain took on Bayern Munich, followed by the Chicago Red Stars versus Racing Louisville FC.
Louisville Tourism is expecting $3.6 million in economic revenue over the next week. The city’s proximity to other nearby large cities is what’s helping to bring in regional fans.
After the teams arrived on a chartered plane to large fanfare on Sunday, the focus will now be at the hotels and on the field with 10,000 fans expected through Saturday.
Based on its proximity to other cities, Women’s Cup organizers knew Louisville would be the perfect fit for the first-of-its-kind event.
“The organizers probably chose Louisville as a destination because we know how to put on big events,” said Stacey Yates, vice president of communications for Louisville Tourism, said. “They really think Louisville could be an epicenter for women's soccer not just nationally but internationally, so it's exciting to think of those prospects.”
For Grygar, it was a chance to meet new friends and check out some world class soccer.
“We just met here today, they are super generous, super great people so just really happy to be here and everyone is super nice,” said Grygar.
