LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Saturday afternoon it was all about small business and showing off what they have worked so hard for — all to keep Louisville weird.
Setting up shop Saturday afternoon, Demetri Urrutia chatted with customers, many of them brand new, about his family’s business Georgia’s Sweet Potato Pie Company.
“We go from Cincinnati to Nashville - anywhere we can think of just to get our brand and name out there,” said Urrutia.
Like Urrutia, more than 100 other businesses set up in the shadow of the Louisville Water Tower for the annual Buy Local Fair presented by the Louisville Independent Business Alliance, also known as LIBA.
“We've got bourbon tasting, wine tasting. sculptures, crystals, outdoor gear, anything you name it we had a great turnout,” said LIBA’s Ashley Parker. “It's great to walk around and talk to some of the businesses leaders here and get their feel about how excited they are to come together rather than just selling out of their store.”
That turnout did take a pause as lighting and storm clouds moved in and tents had to be lowered.
After 30 minutes and the threat passed, the tents went back up and it was business as usual. Every minute was important, especially since the event didn’t happen last year due to COVID.
“We gave out a lot of grants to local businesses as well but if you don't have strong local presence what is unique about your city?” said Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.
More than a dozen food trucks showcased just a taste of what Louisville has to offer from a culinary aspect — all local and all with a passion for being that way.
“I just hope everybody can support local businesses more than they realize. We really need that business from you guys,” said vendor Penny Kephart who was also selling scents and soaps form her farm Kephart Acres.
LIBA’s motto is to "keep Louisville weird" – which was loud and clear Saturday afternoon – just how those here like it.
“Events like this is great. To see other local businesses out there that we haven't even heard of and didn't even known nothing about and to see them all out here today is very cool,” said Urrutia.
