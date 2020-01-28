ELIZABETH, Ind. (WDRB) -- Caesars Southern Indiana is preparing for the first Super Bowl with legal sports betting in Indiana.
“The Book” has 27 86-inch TVs, 65 unique seats and several betting kiosks, and two more machines will be added before Super Bowl Sunday. The casino is expecting a big crowd for the big game.
“It'll be standing room only probably from 3 or 4 o’clock on,” said Jimmy Allen, sportsbook and poker manager. “I'm going to have a good breakfast that morning because it's going to be a long day."
So far just in Caesar’s casinos in Indiana, about $250,000 has been placed on bets for the Super Bowl. By Sunday, that number is expected to rise to $2 million to $3 million.
Allen said Caesar’s and Indiana are both reaping the benefits from legalized gambling, and if sports betting weren't legal in the Hoosier state, gamblers would be wagering their money in other states.
"It'd be going to offshore accounts or to a state it was legal in,” he said.
People can bet on about 150 Super Bowl stats, including who will win the coin toss, who will win the game, which team will be the first to score and which player will be the last to score a touchdown.
If you don't know how to bet or you're intimidated, Allen advised placing a minimum $5 bet at a kiosk or with a sportsbook writer.
Sportsbook Writer Walker Donnelly said, “I think it's all of our favorite parts of our jobs is to help people figure out how to bet and help them have fun doing this."
Even betting a small amount increases a bettor's excitement for the game, Allen said.
"It absolutely makes a difference,” he said.
Bets will be accepted as the game is being played.
The Super Bowl airs Sunday night on WDRB.
