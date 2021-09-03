LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Caesers Southern Indiana is back open under new owners.
The casino on the Ohio River in Elizabeth, Indiana, is now owned by Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. The Native American tribe moved to buy the casino last year for $250 million.
The casino closed early Friday morning to prepare for its transition.
In August, the Indiana Gaming Commission approved the sale of the casino, but the deal appeared to stall earlier this week. It was finalized Friday.
The name, branding and appearance will all stay the same, along with the player loyalty program. The new ownership group also plans to retain all 700 employees.
"Caesars Entertainment is a great company and they've invested in this property and so we've been excited about that and I think the new owners look to just continue and build upon that," said Brad Seigel, general manager of Caesars Southern Indiana. "Looking at some new investments on the gaming floor, new investments in hospitality and restaurants and I think it's a really exciting future for us."
The Eastern Band owns two casinos in North Carolina that are managed by Caesars under Harrah's brand.
