LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana Gaming Commission gives the green light for Caesars Southern Indiana to be sold.
The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians — EBCI —wants to buy the casino for $250 million.
The next step in the process is for the two sides to officially sign off on the paperwork.
EBCI says the name, branding and appearance of the casino will stay the same. It also plans to keep all of the employees.
