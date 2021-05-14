LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Caesars Southern Indiana will soon have new management, but it won't mean major changes to the casino.
The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians moved to buy the casino last year for $250 million. But the name, branding, and appearance will all stay the same. The new ownership group also plans to retain all 700 employees.
EBCI Holdings CEO, R. Scott Barber, said changes could come in the future but only as the company makes upgrades.
"We want to elevate the experience. So there are some amenities and attributes to the property that you'll only see get better. It's already a world class asset. We're only going to further enhance it," said Barber.
The deal still needs to be approved by the Indiana Gaming Control Commission. That approval is expected to happen in the fall.
