LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- West Louisville's YMCA could get a new neighbor. It's where JCPS wants to build a new elementary school.
The proposed school at 18th Street and West Broadway would replace Roosevelt-Perry and Wheatley elementary schools.
The idea of losing Wheatley leaves some in the California neighborhood worried.
"The last thing in California that even brings a sense of community is the school," said Yolanda Walker, president of the California Neighborhood Leadership Council.
While neighbors support the idea of a new West End school, they want to make sure the California neighborhood isn't left behind in the process.
Walker addressed JCPS leaders Thursday night at a virtual public meeting.
"(Residents) are not pleased with (Wheatley) being taken away from the community," she said. "We love to have the investment, but you're taking away from a community, and you're transferring (students) to a location that might be more harmful."
The new school could serve up to 650 students. JCPS said the roads can already handle buses and traffic. But Walker and Wheatley's librarian, Amanda Hall, took issue with the busy intersection.
"I'm a little concerned about that, like playground space, outside space to play," Hall said. "I would hate for this new school to be built, and my students not get to benefit from it."
JCPS said the YMCA would share its gym and pool, along with other programs, to help build the school's community.
