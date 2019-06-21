LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) – Joseph Cambron, who admitted to stabbing to death a 12-year-old in Cherokee Park in September 2014, was sentenced to 13-years in prison on Friday morning. The plea agreement means he will not be eligible for parole.
The move comes two months after Cambron pleaded guilty to manslaughter and tampering with evidence in connection with the case.
Cambron, 26, was supposed to stand trial for the murder of 12-year-old Ray Allen Etheridge in April, but his guilty plea avoided that. Had Cambron been convicted at trial, he could have been sentenced to life in prison.
Before handing down the sentence, the judge asked whether there was anything the defense wanted addressed. Cambron’s attorney asked that all pronouns in the paperwork be changed from "he" to "she," because "Joey" Cambron identifies as a transgender female. The judge agreed to the change.
Cambron's attorney, Mike Lemke, said in April that the plea deal was reached after the judge in the case threw out most of Cambron's confession because he had asked police for an attorney before much of the interrogation. In addition, Cambron's DNA was not found on the knife.
Etheridge and his family were at the Mid City Mall on Sept. 30 2014, when the child wandered off.
Cambron told police he was smoking a cigarette with Etheridge in Cherokee Park when "out of nowhere" the boy punched him, stole his wallet and took off.
In recounting the incident, Cambron said he pulled a knife from his pants and chased after Etheridge, stabbing him in the back and causing him to fall to the ground where "he still tried to fight me."
"Next thing I remember, the knife is in his chest, my hand is shaking and I pulled it out," Cambron, told police. "He said he was sorry and I let him go."
Etheridge was found unresponsive in a wooded area near a campsite where Cambron was living in Cherokee Park. He died of two stab wounds, in his chest and back, according to an autopsy report.
