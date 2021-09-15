LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 6,000 Afghanistan refugees are now living at Camp Atterbury in southern Indiana.
The 6,603 refugees are spending their time at residence halls, community centers and dining facilities at the military camp in Edinburgh.
Before moving in, six individuals were diagnosed with measles.
"Over of an abundance of caution, we did start a measles, mumps and rubella vaccination drive that our team got together in very quick order," said Mark Howell, the public affairs officer for the operation.
Officials said there are no confirmed cases of measles. However, 13 people have tested positive for COVID-19.
The refugees will be paired with a sponsor family before they move out.
