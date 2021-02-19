LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bill and Becky Cassell were on their way to the grocery store for winter weather supplies when a sheet of ice flew off the roof of a passing car and slammed into their windshield.
"When I opened my eyes, we were covered in glass and ice," Bill Cassell said, according to a report by LEX 18. "Going straight was the only thing I could do. There was no getting out of the way."
Cassell said they sustained minor injuries, which consisted primarily of small cuts on their hands from the glass. However, the accident left them uneasy.
"It wasn't really until we got home and saw how bad it was that I started shaking," said Becky Cassell. "[The ice] came right into his face. It could have killed him. So I'm so thankful to God that it didn't."
Kelly Lykins with Rite Way Auto Glass told LEX 18 News having windshields shattered by ice that a person failed to scrape off their cars is common when the weather is icy.
"People don't think about the roof. All they think about is the windshield and clearing it," said Lykins.
"Most people don't realize what can happen when ice comes off a vehicle," said Shawn Ross with Kentucky Auto Glass. "Once it goes airborne, it's going to come down. If there's a car close enough driving into the path of that, it will hit the car."
Both companies have experienced an influx of business as a result of the weather. Sometimes it's tree limbs falling on cars, but other times it's because ice falls off a vehicle and cracks a nearby driver's windshield.
"We've had someone pulling in every day," Lykins said.
"People need to be mindful," Ross said. "They need to clean their vehicles. When they're on these roads, especially under these weather conditions, they need to take their time, keep their distance and be as safe as they possibly can."
The Cassells told LEX 18 News they hope their experience can serve as a cautionary tale for people to be mindful of the ice on both other roofs and their own.
