LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some photos are worth much more than a thousand words.
That includes photos taken at University of Louisville Health's Brown Cancer Center on Tuesday at the Waterfront Botanical Gardens on Frankfort Avenue.
The Capturing The Moment photoshoot is in its sixth year at the hospital. Local photographers donate their time and their skills to provide personal photo sessions with cancer patients and their families.
"Capturing The Moment is a Brown Cancer Center sponsored and supported event," said Dr. Megan B. Nelson. "We have patients come and get professional photos taken. We have 44 patients this year getting their photos taken, which is the highest number we've had yet, which is exciting."
It's all part of a holistic approach towards patient care at the Brown Cancer Center through its Soar On program.
"We want to support them beyond just giving the treatments to help the cancer, we want to treat the whole patient in a holistic way, and this is one of the ways we can do that," said Nelson.
It's also meant to provide inspiration for them to keep fighting by capturing their "strength, courage and fight."
"We can let them smile, let them be proud of their journey and let them be seen in a different way," Nelson said. "On those days maybe that you're not feeling so good at home, you can look at this picture and say 'actually, look how awesome and strong I am.'"
Organizers say the photoshoot allows patients to forget about their treatment for a while to focus on the positive aspects of their cancer journey.
"I first found out that I had cancer in July 2021," said Annette Howard. "It's changed my life because I see things in a different way, I want to do more. I don't want to not take risks."
Howard said it had been years since her family had their photo taken, and that it helps her see herself from a different perspective.
"It was great to be able to do that. It helps me see myself from the inside, not just the outside of what other people see like the loss of hair, or things you go through. It helps me see more on the inside," she said.
The photoshoot is free for the patients and their families, who get the "red carpet treatment" on photo shoot day.
Brianna Hexson, who began her treatment journey in August, said while it's been rough, it's also opened her eyes to a new perspective on life.
"Tomorrow's never promised. So, you really have to kinda live life to the fullest everyday," Hexson said, adding that the photo shoot was fun and that the photographer made her feel comfortable.
"Sometimes during treatment it gets lost, yourself gets lost, and so seeing that picture and seeing how powerful I looked, it was that kind of mental reminder that I can beat this," she said.
The center has managed to raise enough money to create an endowment, that will allow the program to continue.
For more information and to donate to the endowment, click here.
