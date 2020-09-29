LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 17-year-old passenger died when a juvenile driver lost control of a vehicle near Campbellsburg just after 7 p.m. Tuesday. The vehicle left the road, hit trees and came to rest on its side.
The 17-year-old passenger, of Bedford, was pronounced dead at the scene, on U.S. 421, by the Trimble County coroner, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police.
The driver, also 17, was taken to Baptist Health La Grange for what police suspect were minor injuries.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.