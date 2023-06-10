LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A car show benefited cancer patients on Saturday.
Cruzin' for Cancer was hosted at Hillview Recreation Department in Bullitt County. The event benefitted cancer patients and research at UofL Health Brown Cancer Center. It featured a car, truck and motorcycle show, a silent auction, along with a model and craft show.
Richard Luce Jr. began hosting the annual car show after his father died from cancer in 2013. Luce said there were 79 cars and around 35 vendors with around 200 attendees.
"The most important thing that anybody can do is get the prevention screenings," Luce said. "It's very important to get these screenings so you can catch it early, instead of later."
Brown Cancer Center's Mobile Screening Unit was on-site providing cancer screening.
The event also had raffles, live music, door prizes and food trucks.
The other car shows will take place July 2nd, August 13th, September 10th, October 22nd and 29th.
