LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Frankfort-based Castle & Key Distillery is opening a new satellite shop and bar called Castle & Key 502.
The distillery said it will open inside the Falls City Market in the Omni Hotel in downtown Louisville at 3rd and Liberty streets on Thursday, April 6.
The shop has merch, bottles of its spirits and a bar for its signature cocktails.
"Whether you're a seasoned bourbon drinker or a newcomer, Castle & Key 502 has something for everyone," the distillery said in a Facebook post.
Castle & Key 502 will host its official opening Thursday. Its normal hours will be Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1-6 p.m.
