LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cave Hill Cemetery hosted a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
There was a performance of the national anthem, the Pledge of Allegiance and a few speakers on the importance of continuing to remember those who served and gave their lives.
"I place this symbol of purity on this monument. May each future generation emulate the unselfish courage of all men and women who fought for our freedom," one speaker said.
The service also included a playing of taps.
Memorial Day has been a national holiday remembered on the last Monday of May since 1971.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.