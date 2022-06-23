LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the nation's largest aluminum manufactures delivered a crushing blow this week in Hawesville, Kentucky.
The Century Aluminum plant in Hancock County will shut down, cutting more than 600 jobs in a town of 950 people.
Employees found out on Wednesday that starting next Monday, the company will start the shutdown process. Now, there will be many who will no longer drive through the gates at the smelter plant.
The company said the plant will close because of the rise in energy costs, linked to the war in Ukraine. The company's CEO said energy costs to run the plant have nearly tripled.
Century Aluminum said it will work to help the union find unemployment benefits and other teaching opportunities for the employees being laid off.
The plant could be closed between 9 to 12 months. Many in the community were caught off guard.
Just a week ago, one man was trying to get a job at the plant.
"People drive to work and then find out, 'hey I got laid off of work,'" Kole Hooker said. "That's a waste of gas, waste of time and it's a smack in the face because who knows when they're going to open up next."
This is not the first time the plant has temporally shut down. The plant closed for several months back in 2015. Blaming "Chinese Overcapacity."
The city's mayor said this will be a hit to the local economy, impacting utilities the plant pays for, like water.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.