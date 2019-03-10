LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two separate burglaries have landed three people in the Nelson County Jail.
Marco Vasquez, Theresa Bartholomei and Melissa Bartolomei are all charged with burglary.
The Nelson County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook they believe the three broke into both the M&M Get-N-Go Mini Mart in Balltown, and the Culvers Store in Culvertown early Friday morning.
Police tracked them down through a Crime Stoppers tip.
When they searched a vehicle linked to the suspects, police found a black box from one of the stores, a sledge hammer and a log chain.
All three suspects are being held in the Hardin County Jail.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.