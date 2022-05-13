CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Lords and ladies of Kentuckiana, your castle awaits. Prepare thyself for a festival fit for royalty.
Vikings, Pirates, and fairies will fly in from lands far far away for the Southern Indiana Renaissance Festival at Charlestown's Birdsell Castle, which certainly fits the part.
"It's just fun to step out of the real world — that is so hectic and busy — and go back to a little bit of a simpler time," said Jessica Mineard, who was dressed as a fairy when she spoke to WDRB News.
Site Manager Glenn Doane said the festival will feature jousting, musicians, singing groups, turkey legs and more.
Don't you call them peasants, or it could be off with your head. But several workers and vendors spent Friday preparing for the trip back in time. The castle originally served as a water reservoir for the local ammunition plant. But when the plant shut down, the castle was transformed into its current 15th-century setting.
"The gentleman that bought it came to one of our events and asked if we'd be interested in doing a Renaissance event at the castle," Doane said. "What are you going to say? No? We've been working on it ever since."
They're all prepared to go all medieval this weekend and bring smiles to present day.
"The atmosphere at a Renaissance Fair can't be compared," said Cindy Lacefield, a vendor at the festival. "They come happy, ready to have a good time, inquisitive."
The Southern Indiana Renaissance Festival runs this weekend and next. General admission is $15.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.