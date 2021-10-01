LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Charlestown, Indiana, is vowing to break the cycle of domestic violence.
As of this month, officials said Charlestown is a Zero Tolerance Domestic Violence city. Mayor Treva Hodges said she wants to let victims know they can feel safe reporting domestic violence in the city.
"One of our top goals is to ensure the safety and security of our residents," Hodges said in a news release. "This zero tolerance policy helps us communicate that goal and lets victims of domestic violence know that they can feel safe reporting in Charlestown."
Hodges said Charlestown also wants to hold abusers accountable by dealing with the violence quickly and to the full extent of the law.
"It also holds abusers accountable by ensuring that any violations will be dealt with swiftly and to the full degree allowed by law," she said.
Another goal of the policy is to enforce Emergency Protective Orders, with the Charlestown Police Department responding to protect victims.
"Our goal is to assist victims and to arrest perpetrators of domestic violence when probable cause exists," Chief Tim Wolff said in a news release.
The city has also added a community liaison to help victims figure out their next steps by providing support for those who reach out for help.
City Hall will be lit with purple lights during the month of October to bring attention to National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which recognizes victims and supports survivors.
