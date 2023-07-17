LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With an estimated $900 million jackpot, numbers have been drawn for Monday night's Powerball.
The numbers are:
5, 8, 9, 17, 41 and the Powerball is 21. The Power Play was 4X.
The big jackpot is the third biggest for Powerball and the seventh largest in U.S. lottery history.
Ticket buyers for Monday’s drawing have a chance at either $900 million paid out in yearly increments or a $465.1 million, one-time lump sum before taxes.
The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292.2 million.
The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one has won the grand prize in the past 37 consecutive drawings.
Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
