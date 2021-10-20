LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of veterans from Kentucky and southern Indiana left to visit war memorials in Washington on Wednesday morning as part of an Honor Flight — and were welcomed home by dozens cheering and applauding at Louisville's airport in the evening.
It was an emotional moment as about 80 veterans boarded the aircraft at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, the only Honor Flight scheduled for Louisville this year after a two-year pause of Honor Flight Bluegrass caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I've been waiting for this for years," said David Rose, a Vietnam War veteran. "This is wonderful ... It's going to be very emotional."
Wednesday morning's group included 15 World War II vets, more than 40 Korean War vets and 22 Vietnam vets, including Rose, a Brandenburg resident.
"It's just a wonderful opportunity to pay back the vets," he said. "Glad to see it happen."
Rose and fellow veterans spent the day sharing stories and visiting war memorials in Washington.
Harlan Ochsenbein, a Korean War veteran, became teary-eyed as he said the trip brings up, "Memories. And memories you don't ... well ... I think everyone will be a little emotional."
Even for some who have seen the memorials in the past, they know this time — with all of their brothers — will be different.
"You feel more of a camaraderie," Rose said. "These guys know what each other has been through."
"The memorials in DC cause me to think and really appreciate freedom," added George Leland Brock, a World War II veteran.
Dozens have gathered here at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport to welcome about 80 war heroes returning from the nation's capital to remember fellow soldiers who lost their lives in combat. Honor Flight Bluegrass took off this morning— returns shortly. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/l8i9pm8CJ3— Breon Martin (@BreonMartin) October 21, 2021
During the two-year halt of the flights, Honor Flight Bluegrass said 35 veterans who were waiting for a flight passed away, making today bittersweet.
"They deserve everything we can give them," said Theresa Adkins, an Honor Flight board member and bus caption. "And to be able to do this is beyond words."
At the end of the long day, the veterans flew back to Louisville where a crowd of people greeted them with signs, cheers and applause.
Such a heartwarming welcome to these Kentuckiana heroes. A majority of those on the flight have walked through the crowd full of applause, cheers and hugs tonight. pic.twitter.com/ZckXKaZR6C— Breon Martin (@BreonMartin) October 21, 2021
"Vietnam Vets were never welcomed home," Rose said. "They were the only ones who weren't.
And for some, it will be the homecoming they never had.
"We'll finally be welcomed home," Rose said.
One veteran returning from the trip told WDRB News some of the sights brought tears to his eyes.
"(The) Air Force Memorial, that was beautiful," U.S. Air Force Veteran Donald Pierce said. "Then we went to the changing of the guard and I broke down in tears when they had the changing, and then they also laid the wreath and I broke down in tears then."
The Honor Flight was scheduled to return to Louisville just before 10 p.m. Wednesday. It landed around 9:56 p.m.
You can follow along with the vets on their journey on the Honor Flight Bluegrass Facebook page.
