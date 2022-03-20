LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- Police arrested a Chicago man after they said he shot and killed two people at a gas station on Poplar Level Road.
Police initially responded to reports of a shooting in the 4200 block of Poplar Level Road around 7 p.m. Saturday, LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said. This is just off the Watterson Expressway.
Smiley said two adults with gunshot wounds were found in the Speedway gas station parking lot.
A male victim died at the scene while a female victim later died at University of Louisville Hospital.
According to an arrest report, Dakari Deener was lying on the ground in the prone position when officers arrived on scene.
Officers then found a handgun in the street next to the location. Police say that multiple witnesses observed a man, matching the description of Deener, fire multiple rounds at the victims inside their vehicle.
Deener, 29, is being charged with murder.
He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
Related stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.