LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were shot and killed at a gas station on Poplar Level Road, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 4200 block of Poplar Level Road, just off the Watterson Expressway, around 7 p.m.
Police found two adults with gunshot wounds in the Speedway gas station parking lot, Smiley said. One person died at the scene. The other victim was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition, where they later died.
Smiley said the gender of the victims and relationship between the two, is not known at this time.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.