LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Chick-Fil-A announced it will start selling the fast food chain's signature sauces in 8-ounce bottles.
In addition to the normal line-up of sauce packets, five popular sauces are available to purchase a la carte in 8-ounce containers:
- Chick-fil-A
- Polynesian
- Barbeque
- Honey Mustard
- Garden Herb Ranch
The bottled sauces can be purchased on the Chick-fil-A app or at individual restaurant drive-thru windows. You may need to check ahead to make sure whether a location has the sauce you want.
