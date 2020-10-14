chick fil a sauces.jpg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Chick-Fil-A announced it will start selling the fast food chain's signature sauces in 8-ounce bottles.

In addition to the normal line-up of sauce packets, five popular sauces are available to purchase a la carte in 8-ounce containers:

  • Chick-fil-A
  • Polynesian
  • Barbeque
  • Honey Mustard
  • Garden Herb Ranch

The bottled sauces can be purchased on the Chick-fil-A app or at individual restaurant drive-thru windows. You may need to check ahead to make sure whether a location has the sauce you want. 

