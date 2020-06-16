LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The first Chicken Salad Chick restaurant in Indiana is now open. And the line of customers in Jeffersonville snaked through the door and around the block Tuesday.
The restaurant, on Veterans Parkway, had to delay its opening for months because of the novel coronavirus.
Owner Karen Riddel said the new location is taking precautions in light of the pandemic.
"We'll have sanitizer everywhere. You can't miss it," she said. "We're wiping down all surfaces every 30 minutes, anything that's high touch. So we're doing the best we can to keep everyone safe."
Employees are wearing masks and gloves and are limiting the number of customers allowed in the restaurant.
The only Chicken Salad Chick in Kentucky is in Lexington.
