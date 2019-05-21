LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man authorities say drove under the influence and crashed into a home.
Richard Bell, 63, was arrested on Monday. According to an arrest report, Bell hit a home in the 8400 block of Candleworth Drive, near New Cut Road and Outer Loop.
According to an arrest report, police were called to the home on a report of an injury accident.
Police say Bell told them he was driving a vehicle, "blacked out" and drove into a yard, hitting the side of a house.
Authorities say on the other side of the wall where Bell crashed was a bedroom where a child was sleeping. According to police, the bed was against the wall. The child was taken to the hospital. There's no word on the child's current condition.
The arrest report states that an officer noticed Bell leaning against the vehicle, and that he kept his sunglasses on while officers were collecting information. Police also say Bell smelled of alcohol and he admitted to having two shots of Fireball.
Police say Bell "failed to stand properly" during a field sobriety test.
Bell is charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs and reckless driving.
He's being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.
