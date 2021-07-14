LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It will be a game changer for thousands of Kentucky families.

That's what Congressman John Yarmuth and other supporters are saying about the new federal child tax credit.

Beginning Thursday, July 15, qualified low-to-moderate income families will begin receiving $300 a month for children, including newborns to age 5, and $250 for those of ages 6 to 17.

It's part of the American Rescue Plan passed by Congress.

Yarmuth says more than 146,000 children in Louisville will benefit.

"That's more than 86 percent of Louisville's children who will benefit," he said. "With one change to our tax code, we are lifting thousands of Louisville children and their families out of poverty and cutting the nation's poverty rate in half."

Jazzilin Williams is one parent who will benefit from the payments.

"The pandemic -- I've worked all the way through," she said. "But there have been times I've had to use my own savings. And right now, this child tax credit will help me give back to that savings and utilize more options for me and my family."

Families will receive monthly checks through the end of this year and even more after they file taxes next year. But Yarmuth says he is working to have the benefit extended for 10 years.

Yarmuth was joined at the event by Sadiqa Reynolds, President and CEO of the Louisville Urban League; Theresa Reno-Weber, President and CEO of Metro United Way; Jason Bailey, Executive Director of the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy; and Louisville families who will benefit from the advance Child Tax Credit payments.

