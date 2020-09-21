LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Instead of hosting his annual basketball Fantasy Experience event, Louisville men's basketball coach Chris Mack is hosting a Fantasy "BasketGolf" experience this year.
The event, which is set to take place on Oct. 12 at Valhalla Golf Club, is a basketball-themed 18-hole golf tournament.
The tournaments will benefit the McLendon Minority Leadership Initiative, a coach-driven initiative which aims to provide "minorities a jump-start to their careers through practical experiences and opportunities," according to a news release.
Officials say proceeds from the tournament will go toward "creating access and opportunities in collegiate-level athletic administration departments for minorities."
“I hope this event can help to continue to raise awareness to the social injustice occurring in our country as we benefit a great cause in the McLendon Foundation,” Mack said.
During the tournament, participants can also interact virtually with the Louisville basketball team and will receive "exclusive Adidas gear."
Due to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the event is limiting participation to 12 groups of teams of four. The cost is $750 a person or $2,500 for a team of four.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.