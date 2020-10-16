LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Christian Academy School System plans to consolidate into just three campuses next fall.
In a news release, Executive Director Moe Lundrigan says students at the Rock Creek campus will move into the other three Louisville-area schools.
"While the Rock Creek campus has provided some unique opportunities during its 42 years as our campus, shifting demographics and resources at our other campuses made this the proper decision," Lundrigan said.
A transition plan for students, families and employees is in the works.
"Our primary focus is on the comfortable transition of our students and families, and doing all we can to ensure the retention of our amazing faculty and staff," said Darin Long, System Superintendent. "We have logistical and facility adjustments to make, such as our Sensory Gym and the Providence School, but we are grateful for the resources, additional campuses and experience to make this move."
The Rock Creek campus, which serves students in preschool through 5th grade, will close next summer. Families will have the option to enroll students in the other Christian Academy campuses in Middletown, Shively, or New Albany.
Christian Academy began classes in 1976 and moved to its Rock Creek campus in 1978. As it grew, more campuses were added. It has operated four campuses in Louisville and southern Indiana since 2003, with more than 2,800 students enrolled.
