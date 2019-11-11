LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new location in southern Indiana is open for sports betting enthusiasts.
Churchill Downs Inc. launched a new retail sportsbook under its BetAmerica brand at the Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana. The book includes professional and college-level sports with 16 automated betting kiosks and windows manned by trained sportsbook staff.
BetAmerica also plans to offer online sports wagering across Indiana once their licenses are approved.
