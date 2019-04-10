LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A mint julep cup that will set you back more than just a pretty penny is now available.
On Wednesday, Woodford Reserve unveiled a new recipe and cup design for the $1,000 mint julep cup at Churchill Downs.
This year, the recipe will feature a honey sweetener that has rested inside an oak barrel for 145 days inside the Twin Spires, to commemorate the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby.
Proceeds from this year's mint julep cup will benefit the John Asher Scholarship Fund at Western Kentucky University.
Asher suddenly died last August at the age of 62. He was the long time Vice President of Communications at the track and loved his family, the Twin Spires and WKU.
"The power of scholarships change the trajectory of peoples' lives. Oftentimes, we know finances are the barrier to a college education. The scholarships will allow students to have the opportunity to attend WKU, and have that four-year degree through a scholarship," said Donald Smith, of WKU.
There are 145 cups available this year. One hundred twenty five of the cups are silver and 20 silver cups are plated in gold.
A gold plated cup will cost $2,500.
