LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As a nationwide blood shortage continues, the American Red Cross is asking for donations of all blood types.
Calling the shortage "severe," the organization is asking people to roll up their sleeves to make sure hospitals are stocked for the Fourth of July weekend and beyond.
All blood types are accepted and encouraged, but the Red Cross said it especially needs Type O.
Officials say hospitals are responding to an "unusually high number" of traumas, emergency room visits, overdoses and transplants.
"As a result of the blood shortage, some hospitals are being forced to slow the pace of elective surgeries until the blood supply stabilizes, delaying crucial patient care," Cyndi Dahl, regional donor services executive for Red Cross Kentucky, said in a news release on Monday.
As a thank you, those who donate between July 1 and July 6 will be mailed an embroidered Red Cross hat while supplies last. Those who donate between July 7 and July 31 will get a $10 Amazon gift card via email and be entered to win gas for a year.
Officials say "in most cases," those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate, but encourage donors to know which vaccine they received in order to determine eligibility.
To schedule an appointment to donate, click here. Appointments can also be made by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767). The organization says appointments can also be made by enabling the "Blood Donor Skill" on any Alexa Echo device.
Below is a list of upcoming blood drives in Kentuckiana:
Tuesday, June 29:
- Mall St. Matthews: 5000 Shelbyville Road, Louisville — 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Shively Christian Church: 1822 Kendall Lane, Louisville — 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday, June 30:
- New Albany-Floyd County Public Library: 180 West Spring Street, New Albany — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Our Lady of Lourdes: 508 Breckenridge Lane, Louisville — 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Oxmoor Center: 7900 Shelbyville Road, Louisville — 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- St. Bartholomew Church: 2042 Buechel Bank Road, Louisville — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Sun Valley Community Center: 6505 Bethany Lane, Louisville — 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Bass Pro Shops: 951 Lewis & Clark Parkway, Clarksville, Indiana — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Thursday, July 1:
- St. Stephen Lutheran: 5903 Bardstown Road, Louisville — 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Airport Industrial Center: 160 Rochester Drive, W Building, Louisville — 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday, July 2:
- St. Matthews Community Center: 310 Ten Pin Lane, Louisville — 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Green Tree Mall: 757 East Lewis & Clark Parkway, Clarksville, Indiana — 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Tuesday, July 6:
- Stars, Stripes & Pints at the KFC Yum! Center: One Arena Plaza, Louisville — 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- St. Andrew United Church of Christ: 2608 Browns Lane, Louisville — 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Kosair Charities: 982 Eastern Parkway, Louisville — 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 7:
- Fairdale Christian Church: 9000 Brown Austin Road, Fairdale, Kentucky — 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Morning Pointe: 4711 South Hurstbourne Parkway, Louisville — 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Stars, Stripes & Pints at the KFC Yum! Center: One Arena Plaza, Louisville — 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 8:
- Stars, Stripes & Pints at the KFC Yum! Center: One Arena Plaza, Louisville — 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Green Tree Mall: 757 East Lewis & Clark Parkway, Clarksville, Indiana — 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday, July 9:
- Louisville Zoo/Metro Parks: 1100 Trevilian Way, Louisville — 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday, July 10:
- Harley-Davidson of Louisville: 1700 Arthur Street, Louisville — 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 11:
- First Christian Church: 3209 Middle Road, Jeffersonville, Indiana — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- St. Paul United Methodist Church: 2000 Douglass Boulevard, Louisville — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Monday, July 12:
- Clark County Community Drive - Knights of Columbus: 225 East Market, Jeffersonville, Indiana — 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Knights of Columbus, New Albany: 809 East Main Street, New Albany, Indiana — 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Georgetown Lions Club, Georgetown Christian Church: 9420 State Route 64, Georgetown, Indiana — 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Tuesday, July 13:
- Louisville First Church of God: 4408 Taylorsville Road, Louisville — 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Floyd County YMCA: 33 State Street, New Albany, Indiana — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wednesday, July 14:
- Eastside Christian Church: 2319 Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville, Indiana — 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Henryville Community Church: 115 North U.S. 31, Henryville, Indiana — 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Southeast Christian Church, Indiana campus: 1309 Charlestown-New Albany Road, Jeffersonville, Indiana — 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- St. John Paul II Catholic Church: 2605 West Saint Joe Road, Sellersburg, Indiana — 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 15:
- Culver's: 4630 South Hurstbourne Parkway, Louisville — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To stay up-to-date on blood donation drives in the area, click here.
There are also available donation slots from now until July 15 at both the Downtown Louisville Blood Donation Center at 520 East Chestnut Street and the East End Louisville Blood Donation Center at 291 North Hubbards Lane.
To schedule an appointment at the Downtown Louisville donation center, click here. To schedule an appointment at the East End Louisville donation center, click here.
The Red Cross is also hosting a blood drive at the KFC Yum! Center in downtown Louisville On July 6, 7 and 8 from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Those who donate at the Yum! Center will get free parking at any PARC garage, a Red Cross hat and one free ticket to King's Island or other Cedar Fair locations.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.