LOUISVILE, Ky. (WDRB) -- City officials are celebrating $24 million in transformational federal transportation funding that Louisville received in 2022.
Wednesday, Mayor Greg Fischer thanked Congressman John Yarmuth and President Joe Biden's administration for supporting Louisville's efforts to invest in its neighborhoods.
Part of the federal funding comes from two new allocations in the federal Omnibus bill that Congress passed last week.
The money will help support Louisville's "Re-Imagine 9th Street." Funding will also go toward widening and safety improvements on Buechel Bank Road and Broadway All the Way, which focuses on creating Bus Rapid Transit in the area.
"When we do this work, it makes a statement about our city's values too," Fischer said. "We're trying to bring the city together, safe streets, unifying, correcting racial issues, etcetera, so it's never been a more exciting time for infrastructure."
Transit Authority of River City (TARC) will work with Louisville Metro Government and the state of Kentucky on those projects.
