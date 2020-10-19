LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- City leaders hope people that interact with Louisville Metro Police officers take part in an online survey about the department as part of a top-to-bottom review of policing in Louisville.
Hillard Heintze, the Chicago-based consulting firm tasked with the departmental review, released the survey online Friday. Through 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 27, community members can take the survey by clicking here.
That review is one part of long list of commitments Mayor Greg Fischer, a Democrat, has made to reforming police policies in the wake of the Breonna Taylor shooting. The shooting is just one part of the review but could guide policy making decisions going forward.
"No organization really knows where it fits with the community until they ask the community what they think is going on," said Metro Councilman Bill Hollander, a Democrat.
The survey asks a variety of questions about LMPD and its officers' interactions with the public. It is anonymous, but the consulting firm is looking for information about where people live.
"I think they are the right questions," Hollander said. "I think also its important that without doing any personal identification, that they're trying to figure out where in the community you live to see if there are different perceptions and interactions with LMPD."
Meanwhile, Councilman Anthony Piagentini, a Republican, is also encouraging residents to complete the survey but feels it shouldn't play a major role in developing policing strategies.
"What's more important to me is the expertise coming from the consulting organization," he said. "Policing is, by its nature, a community-involved thing, right? So, I think in this case, it is helpful, but I think it should be put in perspective over the overall benchmarking and expertise of this organization."
Louisville residents who want to further weigh in on the review of LMPD can email the company at LMKY@hillardheintze.com.
