LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville fixes a decades-old problem with overflowing sewers, with the completion of the biggest infrastructure project the city has ever done.
"Jeff Digs" cost more than $20 million.
The project brought the southern Indiana city into compliance with federal environmental law.
The Environmental Protection Agency visited the city a few years ago, with a list of changes that needed to be made to control sewer overflowing into the Ohio River.
"We've done a lot of beautiful projects people see, we've done a lot of road improvements that make it easier to get around our city, but this was one you didn't have a choice. It was a have to get done project," Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said.
If Jeffersonville didn't act and make improvements, the EPA could have prevented permits from being issued to the city for new growth.
Sewer rates were not raised during the project.
