LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Jeffersonville celebrated Fourth of July with a parade on Tuesday.
The Freedom Parade started at 10 a.m. and traveled along Spring Street in southern Indiana. There were floats, cars and people walking in the parade.
Mayor Mike Moore joined in on the fun and said it was a great turn out.
"This is enormous, I know the line of floats behind me," Moore said. "It's a great day in America and I can't think of a better place to be than Jeffersonville."
A celebration was held in Warder Park after the parade's conclusion.
