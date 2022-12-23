LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is looking for a company to deal with contamination issues at the site of an old plant in the Park Hill neighborhood.
The lot on South 11th Street is where Rhodia used to be. The chemical company left in 1994 and the space has been vacant ever since.
Now, the city wants to get rid of contaminated soil left behind. Metro Government is hoping to find a company to do it by mid-February.
There will be $10 million of American Rescue Plan funding used for the work.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.